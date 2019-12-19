Menu

Crime

Photos of Halifax Petro Canada robbery suspect released

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 10:25 am
Updated December 19, 2019 10:28 am
Police say this man is wanted in connection with two robberies at the Petro Canada on Bayers Road in Halifax. .
Police say this man is wanted in connection with two robberies at the Petro Canada on Bayers Road in Halifax. Halifax Regional Police

Police are hoping the public will be able to help identify a man wanted for robbing a Halifax gas station two different times earlier this month.

Halifax Regional Police say both robberies happened at the Petro Canada gas station on Bayers Road.

READ MORE: Halifax police investigating reported gas station robbery on Bayers Road

Police say the first robbery happened on Dec. 9 just before 9 p.m., when a man entered the store claiming he had a weapon and demanding cigarettes and money.

The suspect left on foot, according to police, with an undisclosed amount of cigarettes and cash.

Stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries

The second robbery happened on Dec. 12 at around 6:30 a.m. Police say the suspect once again entered the store demanding cigarettes and money.

Story continues below advertisement

In both robberies, no weapon was seen and there were no injuries.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested after man suffers life-threatening stab wounds in Dartmouth 

The suspect is described as a 5’9” white man with a thin build, who at the time of the robberies was wearing a black winter jacket, blue jeans and black Adidas sneakers with white soles.

Police say this man is wanted in connection with two robberies at the Petro Canada on Bayers Road in Halifax.
Police say this man is wanted in connection with two robberies at the Petro Canada on Bayers Road in Halifax. Halifax Regional Police
Police say this man is wanted in connection with two robberies at the Petro Canada on Bayers Road in Halifax.
Police say this man is wanted in connection with two robberies at the Petro Canada on Bayers Road in Halifax. Halifax Regional Police

Anyone with information on the suspect or the robberies is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

