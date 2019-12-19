Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Lockdown underway at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 10:21 am
Quebec provincial police are at a school in Cowansville on Thursday morning.
Quebec provincial police are at a school in Cowansville on Thursday morning. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A lockdown is underway at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville on Thursday morning.

The Commission scolaire du Val-des-Cerfs issued a statement on social media saying Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police officers are at the scene.

“We ask parents not to go to [the] school for safety and more effective interventions,” the school board said.

Students, staff and teachers are currently under lockdown, according to the school board.

The SQ has confirmed there is a police operation underway but would not provide more information.

The Commission scolaire du Val-des-Cerfs said it will keep parents updated as the situation evolves.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sureté du QuébecSQCowansvilleÉcole secondaire Massey-VanierCommission scolaire du Val-des-CerfsCowansville high schoolCowansville high school lockdownMassey-Vanier High SchoolMassey-Vanier High School lockdownSWVal-des-Cerfs School Board
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.