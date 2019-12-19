Lockdown underway at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville

Send this page to someone via email

A lockdown is underway at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville on Thursday morning.

The Commission scolaire du Val-des-Cerfs issued a statement on social media saying Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police officers are at the scene.

“We ask parents not to go to [the] school for safety and more effective interventions,” the school board said.

Students, staff and teachers are currently under lockdown, according to the school board.

The SQ has confirmed there is a police operation underway but would not provide more information.

The Commission scolaire du Val-des-Cerfs said it will keep parents updated as the situation evolves.

More to come.

