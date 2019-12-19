Menu

Health

Dakota Dunes supports Saskatoon hospice with donation

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 10:25 am
Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said the donation to St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation for a hospice is meaningful to Dakota Dunes.
Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said the donation to St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation for a hospice is meaningful to Dakota Dunes. Devon Latchuk / Global News

A big donation was made Wednesday toward an end-of-life hospice in Saskatoon.

Dakota Dunes Development presented a $100,000 cheque to St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation (SPHF) for the 15-bed Hospice at Glengarda.

READ MORE: Late philanthropist gifts 3 Saskatoon foundations with $10M

Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said the donation is meaningful to Dakota Dunes.

“It’s about being with family at a time of need, and for us, it was a no brainer to really support this initiative,” Arcand said.

SPHF CEO Lecina Hicke said the donation goes beyond supporting the facility.

“This support will ensure that not only will we have facilities to deliver that care, but that it is an integral part of the patient experience,” Hicke said.

Story continues below advertisement

“So the healing arts, music therapy, and spiritual care, ensuring a patient as a whole and their family feel supported in that journey.”

READ MORE: $650K donation to support new Saskatoon hospice

The campaign to raise $20-million to build the hospice for people at the end of life is ongoing.

Construction on Saskatchewan’s first free-standing hospice started in May and is expected to open in the fall of 2020.

Dakota Dunes uses gaming revenue to fund a variety of projects in the Saskatoon region.

