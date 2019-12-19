Dakota Dunes supports Saskatoon hospice with donation

Send this page to someone via email

A big donation was made Wednesday toward an end-of-life hospice in Saskatoon.

Dakota Dunes Development presented a $100,000 cheque to St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation (SPHF) for the 15-bed Hospice at Glengarda.

Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said the donation is meaningful to Dakota Dunes.

“It’s about being with family at a time of need, and for us, it was a no brainer to really support this initiative,” Arcand said.

SPHF CEO Lecina Hicke said the donation goes beyond supporting the facility.

“This support will ensure that not only will we have facilities to deliver that care, but that it is an integral part of the patient experience,” Hicke said.

“So the healing arts, music therapy, and spiritual care, ensuring a patient as a whole and their family feel supported in that journey.”

The campaign to raise $20-million to build the hospice for people at the end of life is ongoing.

Construction on Saskatchewan’s first free-standing hospice started in May and is expected to open in the fall of 2020.

Dakota Dunes uses gaming revenue to fund a variety of projects in the Saskatoon region.

