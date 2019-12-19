Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
tax fraud

CRA agents execute search warrants at 2 Vancouver homes for alleged tax evasion

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 12:10 am
The Canada Revenue Agency headquarters in Ottawa is shown on November 4, 2011.
The Canada Revenue Agency headquarters in Ottawa is shown on November 4, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Two Vancouver homes were visited Wednesday by Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) agents executing search warrants in a tax evasion investigation.

According to the agency, the searches were conducted as part of an ongoing CRA investigation into roughly $3 million in unreported income “in an alleged attempt to evade payment of tax.”

The investigators were searching for evidence in the Vancouver homes related to alleged offences against the Income Tax Act, the Excise Tax Act, and the Criminal Code, the agency said.

READ MORE: RCMP connect Burnaby, B.C. man to widespread CRA phone scam after months-long probe

The locations of the homes that were searched, and their owners, have not yet been disclosed.

In its statement, the CRA said it has placed “a significant focus” on the Lower Mainland and other urban centres with high numbers of real estate transactions.

Story continues below advertisement

“Today’s announcement further demonstrates how this focus is helping combat non-compliance and leveling the playing field for those who pay their taxes,” the agency said.

READ MORE: Report finds $5B laundered through B.C. real estate in 2018

No charges have been laid in the investigation or in connection to the two properties.

If charges lead to convictions, the CRA said the guilty parties can face up to five years in jail and fines ranging from 50 to 200 per cent of the evaded taxes.

A conviction of tax fraud under the Criminal Code carries a maximum sentence of up to 14 years in jail.

CRA combating underground economy with Home Depot purchase records
CRA combating underground economy with Home Depot purchase records
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
VancouverTaxesLower MainlandVancouver real estateCanada Revenue AgencyCRAIncome TaxTax Evasiontax frauddomestic tax evasionunreported incomevancouver homes searchedvancouver tax evasionvancouver tax fraud
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.