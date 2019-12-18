Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Closing statements made in Sagmoen trial; uttering threats charge acquitted

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 8:31 pm
Closing statements heard in Sagmoen trial
Closing arguments for both the Crown and defence, were heard today at the Vernon courthouse. Curtis Sagmoen no longer faces a charge of uttering threats, in this case. The judge released that charge after 'witness A's' testimony on Tuesday.

Closing arguments were made by the Crown and defence on Wednesday at Curtis Sagmoen’s trial in Vernon.

Sagmoen is no longer facing a charge of uttering threats. The judge released that charge following ‘witness A’s’ testimony on Tuesday.

However, the 39-year-old North Okanagan man is still facing three counts: disguising his face with intent to commit an offence, intentionally discharging a firearm, and use of a firearm during an offence.

READ MORE: ‘I’m forever grateful that I’m not dead’: complainant testifies at Sagmoen uttering threats trial

Sagmoen did admit to possession of meth, which was found when he was arrested.

The Crown argued that while most of the evidence against Sagmoen is circumstantial, they believe the details point to Sagmoen being the one responsible for the crimes.

Complainant testifies at Sagmoen uttering threats trial
Complainant testifies at Sagmoen uttering threats trial

The Crown’s main arguments include:

Story continues below advertisement
  • the cellphone used to contact and set up the so-called “play date” was Sagmoen’s personal phone
  • a bandana found in Sagmoen’s trailer was tied consistent with a disguise
  • and that Sagmoen is well versed with the use of, and has access to firearms

The Crown also believes it is unlikely the suspect was anyone other than Sagmoen, as they say he contacted the victim and set the meeting place on the same evening that the alleged assault took place.

READ MORE: Teacher faces sex crime charges in Vernon related to past incidents

The defence challenged the Crown’s version of events and evidence. While they admit Sagmoen did contact the victim, they say no physical evidence can connect him to being the suspect.

According to Sagmoen’s lawyer, the evidence is all circumstantial, which leaves the case open to reasonable doubt.

READ MORE: ‘Council is concerned’: Vernon mayor defends city’s response to crime complaints

Sagmoen was in court on Wednesday, but showed no emotion or reactions while taking notes during the proceedings.

The trial has been adjourned until Friday, when Madame Justice Alison Beames is expected to deliver her verdict.

Police testimony gives inside look at Curtis Sagmoen arrest
Police testimony gives inside look at Curtis Sagmoen arrest
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeOkanaganVernonNorth OkanaganCurtis SagmoenVernon crimeSex WorkerSagmoenVernon Courthouse
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.