Closing statements made in Sagmoen trial; uttering threats charge acquitted

Closing arguments were made by the Crown and defence on Wednesday at Curtis Sagmoen’s trial in Vernon.

Sagmoen is no longer facing a charge of uttering threats. The judge released that charge following ‘witness A’s’ testimony on Tuesday.

However, the 39-year-old North Okanagan man is still facing three counts: disguising his face with intent to commit an offence, intentionally discharging a firearm, and use of a firearm during an offence.

Sagmoen did admit to possession of meth, which was found when he was arrested.

The Crown argued that while most of the evidence against Sagmoen is circumstantial, they believe the details point to Sagmoen being the one responsible for the crimes.

The Crown’s main arguments include:

the cellphone used to contact and set up the so-called “play date” was Sagmoen’s personal phone

a bandana found in Sagmoen’s trailer was tied consistent with a disguise

and that Sagmoen is well versed with the use of, and has access to firearms

The Crown also believes it is unlikely the suspect was anyone other than Sagmoen, as they say he contacted the victim and set the meeting place on the same evening that the alleged assault took place.

The defence challenged the Crown’s version of events and evidence. While they admit Sagmoen did contact the victim, they say no physical evidence can connect him to being the suspect.

According to Sagmoen’s lawyer, the evidence is all circumstantial, which leaves the case open to reasonable doubt.

Sagmoen was in court on Wednesday, but showed no emotion or reactions while taking notes during the proceedings.

The trial has been adjourned until Friday, when Madame Justice Alison Beames is expected to deliver her verdict.

