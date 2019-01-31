Teacher faces sex crime charges in Vernon related to past incidents

Thirty-eight-year-old Anoop Singh Klair, who holds a teacher’s certificate, is facing 10 sex crime charges.

He is accused of sexual assault with a weapon, which is named in court documents as a wooden handle, as well as sexual interference of a person under 14, invitation to sexual touching under 14 and sexual assault.

The charges involve four different alleged victims.

All the incidents are alleged to have taken place in Vernon between 1999 and 2003, starting when Klair was 19 and ending in his early 20s.

All the alleged incidents predate his graduation from a Bachelor of Education program.

Six charges stem from alleged abuses of two victims between November 1999 and October 2000, and the other four charges involve crimes that are alleged to have occurred with another two victims between January 2002 and December 2003.

Klair holds a valid teaching certificate but has signed an undertaking not to practice, as the commissioner for teacher regulation investigates.

It is not clear whether the status of Klair’s teaching certificate has any connection to the criminal charges.

The Vernon School District has declined to comment on whether Klair ever worked for the district, citing privacy regulations. It would only confirm that he is not a current employee.

“We are committed to providing a safe learning environment for all our students,” the district said in an email to Global News, referring all other questions to police.

The case is scheduled to be back in court on February 14 for an arraignment hearing.

Klair has yet to enter a plea on the charges.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.