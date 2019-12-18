Rachel Notley intends to run for premier in Alberta again in 2023

Send this page to someone via email

Official Opposition Leader Rachel Notley says she fully intends to lead Alberta’s NDP into the 2023 provincial election and that she believes her party can regain the support of voters the next time they head to the polls.

“Yes, absolutely,” Notley recently told Global News during a year-end interview when asked if she will run as leader of the NDP in 2023.

“I feel pretty bullish about our chances.” Tweet This

Notley said she believes that being a politician, “if it’s done right… can actually be a bit of a noble-ish profession,” she said.

“I know… It’s not a common belief anymore… [but] I really care about the province and I want to see us doing better.”

Notley and the New Democrats lost April’s provincial election to Jason Kenney and his United Conservative Party, who won enough seats to form a majority government.

Four years earlier, the NDP surged to power by unseating the Progressive Conservatives, who had spent 44 consecutive years in government.

The most recent legislature sitting was a heated one, with Notley and the NDP criticizing the UCP on many of its policies as well as its fiscal plan involving the introduction of corporate tax cuts, attempts to roll back public sector wages and making cuts to public spending.

Notley was also fiercely critical of UCP legislation that saw Alberta’s election commissioner lose his job. The former commissioner, Lorne Gibson, had been investigating allegations of wrongdoing in the 2017 UCP leadership race that saw Kenney emerge victorious.

In her year-end interview, Notley answered questions on a wide range of issues, from the state of Alberta’s economy and UCP policies to her own future.

