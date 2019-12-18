Toronto man who allegedly threw feces in public 3 times granted bail

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man accused of throwing buckets of feces at people in three separate incidents was granted bail on Wednesday.

Samuel Opoku, 23, was charged with five counts of assault with a weapon and five counts of mischief interfering with property.

Toronto police said the first incident took place Nov. 22 at the University of Toronto’s Robarts Research Library. The second incident took place two days later at York University’s Scott Library.

In both incidents, police said a man allegedly threw fecal matter at students.

The third incident happened again outside of the University of Toronto on Nov. 25.

Officers were called to College Street, just west of University Avenue, shortly before midnight with reports a bucket of feces was dumped on a woman walking down the street.

Opoku was arrested on Nov. 26 at around 6 p.m. in the area of Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West.

Court documents obtained by Global News showed that Opoku was convicted of criminal harassment on March 8, 2017, in Hamilton. He was given a suspended sentence and put on probation for two years.

Opoku also had to submit his DNA to the DNA databank, and was given a lifetime weapons prohibition. Since being sentenced, he was also convicted twice for failing to comply with his probation.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues