‘It’s very exciting’: Weyburn’s Richy Roy named top wedding DJ in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re looking to be entertained, Weyburn’s Richy Roy may be the one to call.

Roy is a professional magician, disc jockey and balloon sculptor, but above all, he is a wedding entertainment specialist…and a good one. In fact, he’s the best in Canada, according to the International Wedding Awards.

Roy was recently named “Top Wedding DJ in Canada.” This comes just months after being awarded the same honour in Saskatchewan.

“It’s very exciting…I didn’t think I would make it this far,” Roy said.

“This past summer, I had a lot of clients who were open and willing to try some new things at their weddings. We made some real exciting and memorable moments.”

Story continues below advertisement

Being recognized is something Roy said is humbling, knowing his work is having a positive impact.

“For me, to be able to create that amount of joy for those two people who will remember it for the rest of their lives, I mean, that’s the best thing ever,” Roy said.

“Most people getting married, get married that one time and they want it to be the most special day of their lives. To be the guy you can create that for them…it’s priceless.”

READ MORE: Weyburn balloon artist hoping to break Guinness World Record

Roy admits he didn’t think his success would amount to accolades, and is relishing everything in stride.

“I never thought it would blow up so fast. I work hard every day to bring better service to my clients and it’s nice to see it taking off,” Roy said.

“You don’t consider it when you’re a guy living in a small town in Saskatchewan…apparently, I’m hitting the right notes and things are starting to click.”

Despite being from a small town, Roy has big dreams and achievements like this one let him know anything is possible.

1:46 Weyburn’s Richy Roy named best wedding DJ in Saskatchewan Weyburn’s Richy Roy named best wedding DJ in Saskatchewan

“You hear about it lots in the States about some of the top DJs are always DJing celebrity weddings and these real prestigious events,” Roy said.

Story continues below advertisement

“That would be something that’d be absolutely fun and I’d be willing to do.”

The competition isn’t over. Roy is up against United Kingdom’s Terry Lewis for the top wedding DJ in the world – announced in the next four to five months.