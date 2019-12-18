OPP investigating string of break-ins in Prince Edward County

Provincial police are investigating a series of break-ins in Prince Edward County.
Police say robberies at four businesses, three in Picton and one in Wellington, occurred sometime between 7 p.m. Tuesday evening and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
At one business, $2,000 in cash was stolen while almost $300 was taken from another store.
Police say culprits used a variety of methods to gain entry into the businesses and steal items.
It is not known at this time if the four incidents are connected.
