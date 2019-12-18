Regina garbage collection moves to weekly pickup over holidays

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The City of Regina is reminding residents that garbage collection will return to a weekly schedule over the holidays.

Garbage will be picked up weekly from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3, 2020 before moving back to biweekly.

READ MORE: Two possible changes coming to Regina garbage pickup

Biweekly collection will then be in effect until April 3, 2020.

Garbage or recycling won’t be collected on Dec. 25. If your collection day falls on Christmas, pickup is scheduled for Dec. 21.

Recycling will continue to be picked up biweekly. Collection begins at 7:30 a.m.

For more information visit Regina.ca/waste.

Story continues below advertisement