Canada

Regina garbage collection moves to weekly pickup over holidays

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 12:40 pm
Garbage collection in Regina is moving to weekly pickup beginning Dec. 23 and will be in effect until Jan. 3, 2020.
Garbage collection in Regina is moving to weekly pickup beginning Dec. 23 and will be in effect until Jan. 3, 2020. Sean Stetner / Global News

The City of Regina is reminding residents that garbage collection will return to a weekly schedule over the holidays.

Garbage will be picked up weekly from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3, 2020 before moving back to biweekly.

READ MORE: Two possible changes coming to Regina garbage pickup

Biweekly collection will then be in effect until April 3, 2020.

Garbage or recycling won’t be collected on Dec. 25. If your collection day falls on Christmas, pickup is scheduled for Dec. 21.

READ MORE: Regina city council unanimously votes to move to bi-weekly garbage pickup

Recycling will continue to be picked up biweekly. Collection begins at 7:30 a.m.

For more information visit Regina.ca/waste.

