What’s open, what’s closed during the 2019 holiday season in Winnipeg

While most businesses have been busy leading up to Christmas, a lot of places will be closing up or adjusting schedules for a few days throughout Christmas and New Year’s.

Here’s what’s open and what’s closed throughout the city this holiday season.

Errands:

Canada Post will not be delivering mail or have posts offices open on Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day.

City of Winnipeg civic offices will close at noon on Dec. 24 and will remain closed Dec. 25 and 26. The offices will also be closed Jan. 1.

The city’s help line, 311, will be available 24/7.

Provincial and federal offices will be closed Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.

Banks will be closed Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. Some banks will also close early Christmas Eve. READ MORE: Winnipeg’s best Christmas light displays for 2019 – a handy map

Winnipeg Transit

Winnipeg Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Transit is also offering a free bus ride on New Year’s Eve starting at 7 p.m. until the end of service. The last buses leave the downtown area at around 1:30 a.m.

Garbage/Recycling:

Collection is not taking place Christmas or New Year’s Day. Collection on those days or after will shift one day

Brady, Panet and Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Stores:

Walmart

Dec. 24: 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m. or 12 a.m.

Dec. 31: 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: closed

Hours vary at different locations.

Superstore

Dec. 24: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sobeys

Dec. 24: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Liquor Marts

Dec. 24: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 31: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Jan. 1: closed

Malls:

Polo Park

Dec. 24: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 31: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: closed

St. Vital

Dec. 24: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 31: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: closed

Kildonan Place

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day: closed

Garden City

Dec. 24: 9:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 31: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: closed

Grant Park

Dec. 24: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 31: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: closed

Outlet Collection Winnipeg

Dec. 24: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Dec. 31: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: closed

Attractions:

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Dec. 24: closed

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26 – Jan 1: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Manitoba Museum

Dec. 24: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dec 25: closed

Dec. 26 – Jan. 1: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Assiniboine Park Zoo

Dec. 24: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dec. 31: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Jan. 1: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

City of Winnipeg Libraries

Dec. 24: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: closed

Dec. 31: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: closed

*Some locations may be closed Christmas Eve.

City of Winnipeg Pools

December 24: open regular hours until 11:30 a.m.; facilities close at 12:00 noon

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: closed

Dec. 31: Pools open regular hours until 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 1: closed

