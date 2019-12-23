Menu

What’s open, what’s closed during the 2019 holiday season in Winnipeg

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted December 23, 2019 6:00 am
Most Winnipeg stores and business will be adjusting their hours during the holiday season.
While most businesses have been busy leading up to Christmas, a lot of places will be closing up or adjusting schedules for a few days throughout Christmas and New Year’s.

Here’s what’s open and what’s closed throughout the city this holiday season.

Errands:

Canada Post will not be delivering mail or have posts offices open on Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day.

City of Winnipeg civic offices will close at noon on Dec. 24 and will remain closed Dec. 25 and 26. The offices will also be closed Jan. 1.

The city’s help line, 311, will be available 24/7.

Provincial and federal offices will be closed Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.

Banks will be closed Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. Some banks will also close early Christmas Eve.

Winnipeg Transit

Winnipeg Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Transit is also offering a free bus ride on New Year’s Eve starting at 7 p.m. until the end of service. The last buses leave the downtown area at around 1:30 a.m.

Garbage/Recycling:

Collection is not taking place Christmas or New Year’s Day. Collection on those days or after will shift one day

Brady, Panet and Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Stores:

Walmart 

  • Dec. 24: 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Dec. 25: closed
  • Dec. 26: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m. or 12 a.m.
  • Dec. 31: 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 1: closed

Hours vary at different locations.

Superstore

  • Dec. 24: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Dec. 25: closed
  • Dec. 26: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sobeys

  • Dec. 24: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Dec. 25: closed
  • Dec. 26: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Liquor Marts

  • Dec. 24: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Dec. 25: closed
  • Dec. 26: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Dec. 31: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Jan. 1: closed
Inspecting your vehicle before a road trip
Malls:

Polo Park

  • Dec. 24:  9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Dec. 25: closed
  • Dec. 26: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 31: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Jan. 1: closed

St. Vital

  • Dec. 24: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Dec. 25: closed
  • Dec. 26: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Dec. 31: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Jan. 1: closed

Kildonan Place

  • Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: closed
  • Boxing Day: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • New Year’s Day: closed

Garden City

  • Dec. 24: 9:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Dec. 25: closed
  • Dec. 26: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Dec. 31: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Jan. 1: closed

Grant Park

  • Dec. 24: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Dec. 25: closed
  • Dec. 26: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Dec. 31: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 1: closed

Outlet Collection Winnipeg

  • Dec. 24: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Dec. 25: closed
  • Dec. 26: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Dec. 31: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Jan. 1: closed

READ MORE: CMHR to offer discounted Friday Nights Rights programming

Attractions:

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

  • Dec. 24: closed
  • Dec. 25: closed
  • Dec. 26 – Jan 1: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Manitoba Museum

  • Dec. 24: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Dec 25: closed
  • Dec. 26 – Jan. 1: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Assiniboine Park Zoo

  • Dec. 24: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Dec. 25: closed
  • Dec. 26: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Dec. 31: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Jan. 1: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

City of Winnipeg Libraries

  • Dec. 24: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Dec. 25: closed
  • Dec. 26: closed
  • Dec. 31: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Jan. 1: closed

*Some locations may be closed Christmas Eve.

City of Winnipeg Pools

  • December 24: open regular hours until 11:30 a.m.; facilities close at 12:00 noon
  • Dec. 25: closed
  • Dec. 26: closed
  • Dec. 31: Pools open regular hours until 4:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 1: closed
Holiday party appetizers ideas
