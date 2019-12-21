The Style Guys: Stocking stuffer gift guide for the holidays

Send this page to someone via email

Say goodbye to candy canes and gift cards in your family’s stockings this Christmas with help from The Style Guys.

Jason Krell and Aly Velji have put together a unique list of stocking stuffer ideas for your adventure-chasing sister or chef-in-the-making dad.

The two suggest leaving the tablets on the shelf this Christmas and instead picking up an item for some device-free quality time with your kids.

They recommend smaller-sized board games and brain teasers that can help make memories with the kiddos this season.

A warm cup of joe is always a great idea during frosty Winnipeg winters. Instead of a coffee gift card, The Style Guys suggest a holiday-themed mug. And if you’re feeling extra generous, they recommend adding in a bag of coffee beans from a local coffee shop.

If you’re looking to buy local, Province of Canada is a Canadian-made candle with unique scents, like toast. A bonus? The Style Guys say the candle is made with soy wax.

Pets are a part of the family and the pup in your life deserves a stocking, too. The Style Guys suggest a festive vest to keep your dog warm during winter walks or ‘bark spray’ for a quick fix for a smelly pup when family is on the way.

Finally, you can never go wrong with self-care items, especially during holiday vacations. The Style Guys say to look for face masks, foot warmers or essential oils for a spa-themed stocking.

For more seasonal gift guides, find the Style Guys on Global News Morning or their website.