Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Cannabis

Health Canada issues recall for cannabis oil capsules sold in New Brunswick

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 11:54 am
A cannabis oil product has been recalled in New Brunswick following a labelling error.
A cannabis oil product has been recalled in New Brunswick following a labelling error. GETTY IMAGES

Health Canada has recalled a batch of cannabis oil capsules due to a labelling error.

The federal agency issued the recall for the cannabis oils produced by Zenabis Ltd. after it was discovered that the capsules, which were labelled as “CBD Light gelcaps,” were, in fact, THC gelcaps.

THC is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis and often causes a feeling of being intoxicated or high.

READ MORE: Why New Brunswick loses money selling weed, and what the lessons are

In contrast, CBD has very few to no intoxicating effects.

The recall notice said the mislabelled capsules were only sold in Cannabis NB retail outlets.

Cannabis edibles to hit store shelves in January
Cannabis edibles to hit store shelves in January

Health Canada said 786 units of the product, each containing 15 capsules, were sold on Oct. 7, 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Zenabis Ltd. has only received one complaint related to the recalled batch, while Health Canada hasn’t received any.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaCannabisHealth CanadaCannabis NBCannabis OilHealth Canada recallsCannabis Oil Capsulescannabis oil recallCBD GelcapsTHC gelcapsZenabis Ltd.
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.