Health Canada issues recall for cannabis oil capsules sold in New Brunswick

Health Canada has recalled a batch of cannabis oil capsules due to a labelling error.

The federal agency issued the recall for the cannabis oils produced by Zenabis Ltd. after it was discovered that the capsules, which were labelled as “CBD Light gelcaps,” were, in fact, THC gelcaps.

THC is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis and often causes a feeling of being intoxicated or high.

In contrast, CBD has very few to no intoxicating effects.

The recall notice said the mislabelled capsules were only sold in Cannabis NB retail outlets.

Health Canada said 786 units of the product, each containing 15 capsules, were sold on Oct. 7, 2019.

Zenabis Ltd. has only received one complaint related to the recalled batch, while Health Canada hasn’t received any.