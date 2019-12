Send this page to someone via email

A large working fire on Maryland Avenue closed the road on Wednesday morning.

Winnipeg police say they fire began around 4 a.m. and fire paramedic crews were still on scene at 6 a.m.

The road has been closed between Ellice Avenue and St. Matthews Avenue and police are asking people to avoid the area.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews are currently on scene at a fire in the 400 block of Maryland Street. Maryland St (S/B) is closed to traffic between Ellice Av and St. Matthews Av This closure is expected to remain in effect throughout the morning rush hour. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 18, 2019

There was no immediate word on injuries.

WFPS crews are currently on scene at a fire in the 400 block of Maryland Street. Maryland Street is closed to traffic between Ellice Avenue and St. Matthews Avenue. This closure is expected to remain in effect throughout the morning rush hour. pic.twitter.com/rU79jGgTYD — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) December 18, 2019