Contestant wins small-town newspaper in Sask.

The new owner of a small-town newspaper in Saskatchewan had been decided with a contest.

Current owner Tara de Ryk, who’s retiring from the newspaper business, launched the “Win Your Own Publication” contest in order to find someone to carry on The Davidson Leader, which has been around 1904.

“The winner of the contest will win the newspaper for the total cost of $1,” read one of her articles on Nov. 27.

Entrants were asked to write a short editorial on why they would be the perfect fit to take over the business.

Saskatoon’s Dan Senick was announced as the new publisher and editor on Dec. 16. He is the current publisher of yourSaskatoonnews and other local magazines.

“I picked Dan because of his experience in the community newspaper industry and the fact he is bringing with him a team of seasoned newspaper people who have the skill set needed to maintain and improve The Davidson Leader,” de Ryk said in a press release.

He plans to keep the same format for the paid-circulation newspaper published weekly on Mondays.

“We are very excited to become part of the Davidson and area community and continue the tradition of people reading The Davidson Leader for many more years to come,” Senick said in a statement.

“We are all community newspaper people, priding ourselves in providing local community news.”

Customers can expect the first edition under the new ownership on Jan. 13, 2020.

Davidson is approximately 110 kilometres south of Saskatoon.