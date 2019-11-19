Menu

Canada

ExploreSask photography competition winners capture Saskatchewan’s natural wonders

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 8:10 pm
Updated November 19, 2019 8:11 pm
ExploreSask photo competition winners capture natural wonders of Sask.
Photographer Danielle Bergen took this image at Last Mountain Lake. Danielle Bergen / Supplied

The 2019 ExploreSask photo competition resulted in over 4,500 entries, Tourism Saskatchewan said on Tuesday.

The annual competition ran from June until Sept. 16.

Submissions featured extraordinary landscapes, diverse experiences, magnificent wildlife and the unique character of Saskatchewan’s people, according to Tourism Saskatchewan.

Only one winning photo was chosen for each of the six categories as well as a grand prize winner, who was Drake’s Danielle Bergen for her image taken at Last Mountain Lake.

The winners are as follows:

Grand prize winner and people category winner

ExploreSask photo competition winners capture natural wonders of Sask.
Places category winner

Photographer Indrasish Banerjee took this image in Regina.
Photographer Indrasish Banerjee took this image in Regina. Indrasish Banerjee / Supplied

Prairie category winner

Photographer Jeff Wizniak took this image at Biggar.
Photographer Jeff Wizniak took this image at Biggar. Jeff Wizniak / Supplied

Water category winner

Photographer Cameron Kraft took this image at Besnard Lake.
Photographer Cameron Kraft took this image at Besnard Lake. Cameron Kraft / Supplied

Wildlife category winner

Photographer Jennifer Hanlin took this image at Whitewood.
Photographer Jennifer Hanlin took this image at Whitewood. Jennifer Hanlin / Supplied

Woods category winner

Photographer Nichole Huck took this image at Turtle Lake.
Photographer Nichole Huck took this image at Turtle Lake. Nichole Huck / Supplied
