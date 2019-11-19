ExploreSask photography competition winners capture Saskatchewan’s natural wonders

The 2019 ExploreSask photo competition resulted in over 4,500 entries, Tourism Saskatchewan said on Tuesday.
The annual competition ran from June until Sept. 16.
Submissions featured extraordinary landscapes, diverse experiences, magnificent wildlife and the unique character of Saskatchewan’s people, according to Tourism Saskatchewan.
Only one winning photo was chosen for each of the six categories as well as a grand prize winner, who was Drake’s Danielle Bergen for her image taken at Last Mountain Lake.
The winners are as follows:
Grand prize winner and people category winner
Places category winner
Prairie category winner
Water category winner
Wildlife category winner
Woods category winner
