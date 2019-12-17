London’s Business Cares Food Drive makes final push after slow start

Send this page to someone via email

Volunteers will be out all this week picking up food and cheques from more than 500 London-area companies and organizations in the final push for the 20th annual Business Cares Food Drive.

Campaign chair Wayne Dunn says he’s hoping Londoners will help them reach their goal of collecting 443,000 pounds of food.

“The amount of food in the warehouse right now is looking pretty good. We need a little push between now and Friday, for sure,” he said.

“With the way Londoners donate all the time and the spirit of Christmas and everything, I know we’ll be OK, but we need a little push right now to help get us to our goal.” Tweet This

Dunn added that the campaign got off to a slow start thanks to freezing rain over the weekend launch at the end of November.

“We were at 26 grocery stores that Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

“The story is more about the volunteers that came out and braved the weather — they did an incredible job. However, we were down probably about 10 per cent in donations that weekend. Our hope was to make it up over these few weeks which — a little push here — I’m sure we can do it!”

Food and cash or cheque donations made out to “London and Area Food Bank/Business Cares” can still be dropped off at the campaign’s headquarters at 1275 Hubrey Rd. in London.

Pickups can be arranged over the phone at 519-661-9803. Donations can also be made at the Business Cares website.