Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Holiday giving season continues with launch of Business Cares Food Drive in London

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 29, 2019 5:51 pm
Updated November 29, 2019 6:00 pm
Jane Roy of the London Food Bank, and Wayne Dunn of the Business Cares Food Drive pose for a photo op at the launch of the 2019 campaign.
Jane Roy of the London Food Bank, and Wayne Dunn of the Business Cares Food Drive pose for a photo op at the launch of the 2019 campaign. Jake Jeffrey / 980 CFPL

The 20th annual Business Cares Food Drive launched Friday morning with a kick-off event at Western University.

Organizers say they’re looking to surpass last year’s collection total of 443,000 pounds of food.

READ MORE: London Business Cares Food Drive marks most successful year, surpasses goal

The drive collects donations for the London and Area Food Bank, which officials say provides emergency food items for 3,352 families each month.

Food bank use up among single people
Food bank use up among single people

Wayne Dunn, food drive chair, says that most people would be surprised by the average food bank user.

“A lot of people think its like they’re in there every week. The people that use it, one-third only use it once or twice a year. And another two-thirds use it four to five times a year. It’s only two per cent who use it on a monthly basis,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

They’re “people that are just down and out — medical issues, all of a sudden they can’t work and they don’t have EI, or that type of thing,” he added.

“The food bank is for everybody. Everybody deserves a meal.”

Tweet This

The Grocery Store Weekend event helps to kick off the campaign, with 700 volunteers ready to scatter across 27 grocery stores throughout the city.

They’ll be handing out bags to fill with non-perishable food items and collecting cash donations from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

READ MORE: Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle Campaign returns with goal of $550,000

For the third consecutive year, the Grand Theatre will also do its part to contribute. At the end of each performance of Mary Poppins, which runs through to Dec. 29, the show’s cast will be out in the lobby collecting donations for the food drive.

Monetary donations can also be made through the theatre’s electronic kiosk.

“Each year we’re overwhelmed and heartened by the generosity of our audience. And our cast and crew truly appreciate the opportunity to be part of a campaign that helps so many Londoners in need,” Suzanne Lanthier, the Grand Theatre’s director of audience development said in a statement.

The three-week campaign wraps up Dec. 20.

Story continues below advertisement
Canadian university students facing homelessness, need for food banks
Canadian university students facing homelessness, need for food banks
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonLondon Ontariolondon food bankGrand TheatreBusiness Cares Food DriveWayne Dunnlondon and area food bankgrocery store weekend
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.