Canada

London to greet December with freezing rain: Environment Canada

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted November 30, 2019 9:17 am
Certain areas could see several hours of freezing rain or ice pellets. .
Certain areas could see several hours of freezing rain or ice pellets. . THE CANADIAN PRESS FILE/Paul Chiasson

The city will be welcoming December with freezing rain.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for much of southwestern Ontario at 4:48 a.m. Saturday warning residents to expect freezing rain late into Sunday.

The statement says a strengthening low pressure system is expected to “bring a messy mix of weather to the area beginning late tonight or early Sunday morning.”

Certain areas could see several hours of freezing rain or ice pellets.

Weather conditions should transition to light rain or freezing drizzles by late Sunday morning or afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

Residents should also prepare for strong wind gusts of up to 70 km/h.

Ice coats railings and tree branches after freezing rain hits parts of Quebec
