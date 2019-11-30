London to greet December with freezing rain: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The city will be welcoming December with freezing rain.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for much of southwestern Ontario at 4:48 a.m. Saturday warning residents to expect freezing rain late into Sunday.

The statement says a strengthening low pressure system is expected to “bring a messy mix of weather to the area beginning late tonight or early Sunday morning.”

Certain areas could see several hours of freezing rain or ice pellets.

Weather conditions should transition to light rain or freezing drizzles by late Sunday morning or afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

Residents should also prepare for strong wind gusts of up to 70 km/h.

