Peterborough Fire Services reminding residents to practise fire safety this holiday season

While Christmas trees, lights, candles and other holiday decorations can add a festive touch to your home, they can also be fire hazards if not looked after properly.

Peterborough Fire Services says it sees an increase in calls over the winter months, specifically around Christmas time.

“This time of year, people seem to be distracted,” says Amanda Nichols, public educator for Peterborough Fire Services. “Homes are cluttered. We’re using candles and extension chords. It just kind of creates the perfect environment for a fire.”

Real Christmas trees are one of the biggest hazards, Nichols said.

“You really need to make sure that you keep it hydrated. Keeping the base of the trunk in water at all times is very important.

“If it comes in contact with any type of heat source or any type of flame, it could be the chords on your lighting that are damaged, it could cause a fire. A dry Christmas tree will go up very quickly.”

One of the best parts about the holidays is the food. When you’re done cooking or baking up a storm, make sure to turn your appliances off or unplug them, Nichols said.

Also, make sure to look while you cook.

“The minute that you leave that cooking unattended, it puts us at risk of a fire,” says Nichols. “It only takes a second. You could have something on the stove and you leave it because you become distracted.”

For more holiday fire safety tips visit oafc.on.ca.