World

Paul Manafort hospitalized, reportedly for cardiac incident

By Nathan Layne Reuters
Posted December 17, 2019 2:36 pm
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was convicted of numerous federal crimes last year, has been in the hospital due to a cardiac incident, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

Manafort, 70, has been recovering at a Pennsylvania hospital since last Thursday under the supervision of correctional officers, ABC News reported earlier on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Paul Manafort pushed theory that Ukraine was behind Democrat hack: Mueller documents

Todd Blanche, Manafort‘s lawyer, confirmed that he had been hospitalized but did not provide further details.

Citing sources, ABC News said Manafort is stable and could be released from the hospital soon.

Manafort worked for U.S. President Donald Trump’s White House campaign for five months until August 2016, including a stint as chairman.

He is currently serving a 7-1/2-year sentence in a federal correctional facility in Pennsylvania for tax fraud, bank fraud and other charges stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

© 2019 Reuters
