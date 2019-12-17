Menu

Canada

1 woman dead after house fire in Burnaby’s Capitol Hill neighbourhood

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 3:14 pm
Flames are seen shooting from a Burnaby home on Tuesday morning. .
Flames are seen shooting from a Burnaby home on Tuesday morning. . Global News

One woman is dead and another person was taken to hospital after an overnight house fire in Burnaby.

According to fire officials, flames broke out in the two-level rancher near Dundas Street and Ranelagh Avenue around 1 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed.

“The damage is significant. Because of the individual inside, we really focused on that piece of it, priority of life, and curtailing the damage was a secondary purpose,” said Deputy Chief Chris Bowcock.

Emergency crews performed CPR on the victim at the scene before transporting her to hospital, but she did not survive.

RCMP and fire investigators remained on scene Tuesday morning, but officials say it’s too soon to tell whether the fire was suspicious.

Huge fire burns in Burnaby
