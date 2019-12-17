Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec Premier François Legault visits young cancer patients at Ste-Justine Hospital

By Kwabena Oduro Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 2:24 pm
Quebec Premier François Legault at the Ste-Justine Hospital.
Quebec Premier François Legault at the Ste-Justine Hospital. Global News

Quebec Premier François Legault was at Montreal’s Ste-Justine Hospital on Tuesday to wish luck and bring cheer to young patients diagnosed with cancer.

“Bonne chance and keep fighting,” said Legault.

Legault visited children in their hospital rooms, handing them toys. When the kids received their gifts, their faces lit up in excitement.

The Centre de cancérologie Charles-Bruneau at Ste-Justine Hospital opened in 1995. It provides treatment and care to more than 1,000 children with cancer.

READ MORE: Montreal run for ovarian cancer raises over $140K for early detection test

As part of the visit, Legault spent a couple of minutes with each patient giving them words of encouragement while also trying to understand what they’re experiencing. He asked them about their lives and what they do to have fun.

Story continues below advertisement

“I know with your courage you will be okay,” Legault told patients. “Then you will be able to continue your schooling.”

Doctors, nurses and hospital staff were hard at work during the visit but Legault also thanked them for their efforts.

“You are all the best,” said Legault.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quebec politicsFrancois LegaultSick Childrencancer patientsSte-Justine HospitalCentre de cancérologie Charles-Bruneau at Ste-Justine HospitalMontreal cancer patientsSte-Justine Hospital cancer patients
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.