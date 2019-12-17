Quebec Premier François Legault visits young cancer patients at Ste-Justine Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault was at Montreal’s Ste-Justine Hospital on Tuesday to wish luck and bring cheer to young patients diagnosed with cancer.

“Bonne chance and keep fighting,” said Legault.

Legault visited children in their hospital rooms, handing them toys. When the kids received their gifts, their faces lit up in excitement.

The Centre de cancérologie Charles-Bruneau at Ste-Justine Hospital opened in 1995. It provides treatment and care to more than 1,000 children with cancer.

READ MORE: Montreal run for ovarian cancer raises over $140K for early detection test

As part of the visit, Legault spent a couple of minutes with each patient giving them words of encouragement while also trying to understand what they’re experiencing. He asked them about their lives and what they do to have fun.

Story continues below advertisement

“I know with your courage you will be okay,” Legault told patients. “Then you will be able to continue your schooling.”

Doctors, nurses and hospital staff were hard at work during the visit but Legault also thanked them for their efforts.

“You are all the best,” said Legault.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise