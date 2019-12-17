Part of Saint John home damaged in fire

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured but one person has been displaced following a fire early Tuesday morning on Saint John’s lower west.

The blaze at 341 Martello Road was reported around 1:30 a.m.

Saint John Fire Platoon Chief Brian Wilson says the first floor of the home at the front of the building was fully involved when crews arrived. The fire was knocked down quickly but crews spent extra time getting to the fire in the walls of the structure.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

