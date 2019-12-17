Menu

Canada

Part of Saint John home damaged in fire

By Andrew Cromwell Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 10:47 am
No one was injured but fire heavily damaged the front of a west Saint John home early Tuesday morning.
No one was injured but fire heavily damaged the front of a west Saint John home early Tuesday morning. Andrew Cromwell/Global News

No one was injured but one person has been displaced following a fire early Tuesday morning on Saint John’s lower west.

The blaze at 341 Martello Road was reported around 1:30 a.m.

Saint John Fire Platoon Chief Brian Wilson says the first floor of the home at the front of the building was fully involved when crews arrived. The fire was knocked down quickly but crews spent extra time getting to the fire in the walls of the structure.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

FireNew BrunswickSaint JohnMorningTuesdayWest sideBrian WilsonMartello Road
