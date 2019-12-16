Menu

Sports

Broken foot sidelines Alberta Golden Bears basketball star

By Quinn Phillips Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 9:14 pm
Golden Bears’ Brody Clarke coping with injury
WATCH ABOVE: The Alberta Golden Bears basketball team took a big hit when Brody Clarke was injured in the pre-season. As Quinn Phillips explains, nobody is taking it harder than Clarke himself.

Brody Clarke had big dreams coming off his first season of pro basketball suiting up for the Edmonton Stingers.

His coach at the University of Alberta, Barnaby Craddock, even thought he could put up numbers that would put him in the conversation for U SPORTS player of the year.

“It just added to the confidence that I was able to build on from last year,” Clarke said. “[It] made me feel like I was gonna be able to come in and have, like, a really dominant year.”

READ MORE: Brody Clarke drafted by Edmonton Stingers at inaugural CEBL draft

But on Saturday, Oct. 12, in an exhibition game against the University of Quebec, Clarke landed on an opposing player’s foot after a layup.

“By the Tuesday, we were told just how severe of a fracture it was,” Clarke said. “It’s probably the second-worst place you can break your foot.”

He went in for surgery a week later.

Story continues below advertisement

The good news for Clarke is the timeline looks like he’ll get on the court at some point in the second semester and can be a part of a likely Bears playoff run.

It has been an emotional time with a lot of tears for Clarke, but he’s done his best to stay positive through it all.

“I’ve had a lot of people come up to me and do the whole, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry,'” Clarke said. “I’m like, ‘Stop it right there.’ I’m allowed to feel sorry for myself here and there, but this is all about how well everything is gonna work out from this point.”

Watch below: Some Global News videos about Brody Clarke.

Brody Clarke leads Golden Bears to UBC sweep

 

Edmonton sports, Sports, Basketball, University of Alberta, U Sports, Golden Bears, Edmonton Stingers, Canadian Basketball, University of Alberta Golden Bears, Brody Clarke
