Oregon’s MiKyle McIntosh Hamilton’s 1st pick in inaugural Canadian Elite Basketball League draft

The six Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) teams finally have players ahead of the leagues inaugural season. The first ever entry draft was held on Saturday at the Art Gallery of Hamilton.

The first four rounds of the draft had a regional focus as CEBL teams selected players from their respective territories.

The Hamilton Honey Badgers dipped into the NCAA talent pool with their first pick, selecting Toronto-native MiKyle McIntosh out of the University of Oregon.

RECAP: Here are the Hamilton Honey Badgers @USPORTS_Bball Picks:

F Connor Gilmore (@ConnorGilmore21) of @McMasterSports

McMaster’s Connor Gilmore was the lone Marauder selected. The forward, who led Mac with an average of 16.6 points and eight rebounds per game in 2018-19, was chosen by the Hamilton Honey Badgers with the team’s first selection of the two-round U SPORTS component of the draft.

Full Draft Results

Round 1

Fraser Valley Bandits: Joel Friesen, University of Alberta / University of the Fraser Valley (Hometown: Abbotsford, BC) Edmonton Stingers: Mamadou Gueye, University of Alberta (Hometown: Quebec City, QC) Guelph Nighthawks: Connor Wood, Carleton University (Hometown: Guelph, ON) Saskatchewan Rattlers: Denzel James, MacEwan University (Hometown: Edmonton, AB) Hamilton Honey Badgers: MiKyle McIntosh, University of Oregon (Hometown: Toronto, ON) Niagara River Lions: Kaza Kajami-Keane, Carleton University (Hometown: Ajax, ON)

Round 2

Niagara River Lions: Kassius Robertson, Missouri State University (Hometown: Toronto, ON) Hamilton Honey Badgers: Erik Nissen, Acadia University (Hometown: Quispamsis, NB) Saskatchewan Rattlers: Jelane Pryce, University of Winnipeg / Ryerson University (Hometown: Innisfil, ON) Guelph Nighthawks: Jevohn Shepherd, Michigan State University (Hometown: Toronto, ON) Edmonton Stingers: Mathieu Kamba, Central Arkansas University (Hometown: Calgary, AB) Fraser Valley Bandits: Marek Klassen, Point Loma Nazarene University (Hometown: Abbotsford, BC)

Round 3:

Fraser Valley Bandits: Diego Kapelan, McNeese State University (Hometown: Vancouver, BC) Edmonton Stingers: Jarred Ogungbemi-Jackson, University of Calgary (Hometown: Winnipeg, MB) Guelph Nighthawks: Marvin Binney, St. Mary’s University, Texas (Hometown: Toronto, ON) Saskatchewan Rattlers: Justus Alleyn, University of Manitoba (Hometown: Winnipeg, MB) Hamilton Honey Badgers: Duane Notice, University of South Carolina (Hometown: Toronto, ON) Niagara River Lions: Guillaume Boucard, Carleton University (Hometown: Montreal, QC)

Round 4:

Niagara River Lions: Tyrone Watson, New Mexico State University (Hometown: Hamilton, ON) Hamilton Honey Badgers: Junior Cadougan, Marquette University (Hometown: Toronto, ON) Saskatchewan Rattlers: Thomas Cooper, University of Calgary (Hometown: Chattanooga, Tennessee) Guelph Nighthawks: Emanual Shepherd, Southern University (Hometown: Toronto, ON) Edmonton Stingers: Jordan Baker, University of Alberta (Hometown: Edmonton, AB) Fraser Valley Bandits: Dallin Bachynski, University of Utah (Calgary, AB)

Open Rounds:

Starting with the 5th round, teams were allowed to select players from any region of the world.

Fraser Valley Bandits:

Ransford Brempong, Western Carolina University

Rashaun Broadus, Brigham Young University

Elijah Foster, University of Nevada

Troy Gottselig, University of Saskatchewan

Maurice Jones, Northwest Nazarene University

Levon Kendall, University of Pittsburgh

Conor Morgan, University of British Columbia

Edmonton Stingers:

Corey Allmond, Sam Houston State University

Akeem Ellis, Coppin State University

Grandy Glaze, Grand Canyon University

Greg Morrow, Western University

Christian Musoko, Southern Utah University

Adika Peter-McNeilly, Ryerson University

Ashton Smith, Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Guelph Nighthawks:

Chris Johnson, St. Bonaventure University

Myck Kabongo, University of Texas

Abednego Lufile, Arkansas Tech

Chadrack Lufile, Wichita State University

Meshack Lufile, Cape Breton University

Jamal Reynolds, Canisius College

Marvell Waithe, University of Arkansas

Saskatchewan Rattlers:

Kevin Bercy, St. Francis Xavier University

Alex Campbell, University of Windsor

Michael Linklater, University of Saskatchewan

Shane Osayande, University of Saskatchewan

Chad Posthumus, Morehead State University

Gentrey Thomas, University of California, Riverside

Terry Thomas, University of Ottawa / St. Francis Xavier University

Hamilton Honey Badgers:

Murphy Burnatowski, Colgate University

Derek Cooke Jr., University of Wyoming

Justin Edwards, Kansas State University

Ryan Ejim, Carleton University / York University

Shaquille Keith, Cape Breton University

Joe Rocca, Carleton University / McMaster University

Tramar Sutherland, University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Niagara River Lions:

Julian Boyd, Long Island University Brooklyn

Rayvon Higdon, Redeemer University College

Alex Johnson, North Carolina State University

Joel Kindred, Saint Augustine’s University

Nem Mitrovic, University of Portland

Jaylon Tate, University of Illinois

Ryan Wright, Oklahoma State University

U SPORTS ROUNDS

The following rounds saw teams select talent currently playing in U SPORTS programs across Canada,

Round 1

Niagara River Lions: Fil Vujadinovic, Ryerson University Hamilton Honey Badgers: Connor Gilmore, McMaster University Saskatchewan Rattlers: Chan De Ciman, University of Saskatchewan Guelph Nighthawks: Malcolm Glanville, University of Guelph Edmonton Stingers: Narcisse Ambanza, University of Winnipeg Fraser Valley Bandits: Mason Bourcier, University of British Columbia

Round 2

Fraser Valley Bandits: Grant Shephard, University of British Columbia Edmonton Stingers: Brody Clarke, University of Alberta Guelph Nighthawks: Myles Charvis, Ryerson University / University of Waterloo Saskatchewan Rattlers: Jean-Victor Mukama, Ryerson University Hamilton Honey Badgers: Thomas Kennedy, University of Windsor Niagara River Lions: Tyler Brown, Brock University

“It gives me immense pleasure to see such amazing talent represent the league and its six teams,” said Mike Morreale, Chief Executive Officer of the CEBL. “Congratulations to all the players who got drafted — it’s a historic time for a Canadian basketball fan.”

The CEBL opens its inaugural season in May with franchises in Fraser Valley (Abbotsford), Edmonton, Guelph, Hamilton, Saskatchewan (Saskatoon), and Niagara (St. Catharines). Teams will play a 20-game regular season from May 9 to August 15, culminating with a league championship playoff at a site to be announced.