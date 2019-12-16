3 charged with impaired driving in Innisfil, South Simcoe police say

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been charged with impaired driving in separate incidents over the weekend in Innisfil, South Simcoe police say.

On Sunday evening, officers say they responded to the area of 25th Sideroad and Roberts Road for a vehicle in a ditch.

The driver, a 62-year-old Innisfil woman, was arrested nearby and charged with impaired driving and over 80, after breath tests resulted in readings well over the legal limit, police add.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

On Friday night, officers say they stopped a vehicle at a RIDE check at 25th Sideroad and Big Bay Point Road and detected the odour of alcohol.

After the driver failed a roadside screening test, she was transported to the police station, where breath test results were well above the legal limit, police say.

The driver, a 37-year-old Orangeville woman, was charged with impaired driving and over 80, police say.

That same night, South Simcoe police say they stopped a vehicle at the 13th Line and 25th Sideroad and detected an odour of alcohol when speaking to the driver.

After the driver failed a roadside screening test, he was transported to the police station, where breath tests resulted in readings of almost twice the legal limit, police say.

A 36-year-old Innisfil man was subsequently charged with impaired driving, over 80 and operation while prohibited, police add.

All three accused had their licences suspended for 90 days and their vehicles impounded for seven days. They were released with future court dates.

During the RIDE checks over the weekend, police say they also issued several cannabis-related suspensions and tickets.

