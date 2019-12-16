Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

3 charged with impaired driving in Innisfil, South Simcoe police say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 3:52 pm
Three people have been charged with impaired driving in separate incidents over the weekend in Innisfil, South Simcoe police say.
Three people have been charged with impaired driving in separate incidents over the weekend in Innisfil, South Simcoe police say. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Three people have been charged with impaired driving in separate incidents over the weekend in Innisfil, South Simcoe police say.

On Sunday evening, officers say they responded to the area of 25th Sideroad and Roberts Road for a vehicle in a ditch.

The driver, a 62-year-old Innisfil woman, was arrested nearby and charged with impaired driving and over 80, after breath tests resulted in readings well over the legal limit, police add.

READ MORE: 1 dead following single-vehicle crash in Arran Township, Ont.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

On Friday night, officers say they stopped a vehicle at a RIDE check at 25th Sideroad and Big Bay Point Road and detected the odour of alcohol.

After the driver failed a roadside screening test, she was transported to the police station, where breath test results were well above the legal limit, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver, a 37-year-old Orangeville woman, was charged with impaired driving and over 80, police say.

That same night, South Simcoe police say they stopped a vehicle at the 13th Line and 25th Sideroad and detected an odour of alcohol when speaking to the driver.

READ MORE: Man’s injury sustained in Bracebridge police cell ‘self-inflicted,’ investigation terminated: SIU

After the driver failed a roadside screening test, he was transported to the police station, where breath tests resulted in readings of almost twice the legal limit, police say.

A 36-year-old Innisfil man was subsequently charged with impaired driving, over 80 and operation while prohibited, police add.

All three accused had their licences suspended for 90 days and their vehicles impounded for seven days. They were released with future court dates.

During the RIDE checks over the weekend, police say they also issued several cannabis-related suspensions and tickets.

Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Simcoe PoliceinnisfilSouth Simcoe Police ServiceRIDEInnisfil newsOrangevilleRIDE checkInnisfil impaired drivingRiderSouth Simcoe impaired driving
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.