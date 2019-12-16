Regina police looking for leads after man shot in the arm

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police are looking for two suspects who were involved in an alleged shooting.

On Dec. 13 at 6 p.m., police said they were called to a home in the Coronation Park neighbourhood where they located a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Police said the man was walking northbound in a park off the 3200 block of Avonhurst Drive when he was encountered by two men walking in the opposite direction. One was pushing a bike.

A physical and verbal confrontation ensued. At that point, it’s alleged one suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the victim, police said. The two suspects then fled the scene.

The victim eventually was transported to the hospital.

The first suspect is described as being about five-foot-nine, while the second suspect is about six-foot-two. Both were described by police as slim and clad in black.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.