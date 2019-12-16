Menu

Canada

Regina police looking for leads after man shot in the arm

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 1:54 pm
Police are looking for two suspects after a man was allegedly shot in the arm.
File / Global News

Regina police are looking for two suspects who were involved in an alleged shooting.

On Dec. 13 at 6 p.m., police said they were called to a home in the Coronation Park neighbourhood where they located a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm.

READ MORE: 2 charged with murder in 2-year-old Regina homicide investigation

Police said the man was walking northbound in a park off the 3200 block of Avonhurst Drive when he was encountered by two men walking in the opposite direction. One was pushing a bike.

A physical and verbal confrontation ensued. At that point, it’s alleged one suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the victim, police said. The two suspects then fled the scene.

The victim eventually was transported to the hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 4 charged with more than 100 counts of fraud and theft: Regina police

The first suspect is described as being about five-foot-nine, while the second suspect is about six-foot-two. Both were described by police as slim and clad in black.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

