Edmonton’s Food Bank less than halfway to Festive Campaign goal

Edmonton’s Food Bank is in dire need of food and monetary donations, or the organization fears it will not be able to meet all the requests for Christmas hampers.

The goal for this year’s Festive Campaign is 370,000 kilograms of food and $2 million. So far, the organization has only received 48 per cent of the food goal and 42 per cent of the monetary goal.

“We are asking our donors to step up, as they have so generously in the past, to support Edmonton’s Food Bank,” executive director Marjorie Bencz said. Tweet This

“It is only with their generosity that we are able to provide the kind of support to the community that we do. We do not receive funding from any level of government for our programs and food purchases.”

The food bank is also concerned because the success or failure of the holiday campaign tends to dictate how the donation trend will go for the next year.

“We are very concerned for 2020 if we cannot make our goals, as we need to continue to help our community.”

Between 2015 and 2018, the number of people accessing the food bank’s hamper program went up by 50 per cent, according to the organization.

Monetary donations can be made on the food bank’s website, over the phone at 780-425-2133 or by cheque. Non-perishable food items can be donated at all major Edmonton grocery stores and at fire stations in Edmonton.

The Edmonton Oilers also announced on Monday that the team will be collecting donations at Rogers Place for the rest of the home games and events in December.

Fans can bring non-perishable food items to Ford Hall for two hours before puck drop and until the end of the first period. Donations will also be collected from 10 a.m. to noon a the Oilers Skills Competition on Dec. 29.

Tickets are not required to access Ford Hall and drop off donations before the games.

Each time a game-day donation is made, the fan will be entered into a draw to win the “Ultimate Oilers Game Day Experience.”

The experience will be hosted Jan. 29 and includes:

The opportunity to attend Oilers practice

A private lunch with Chef Tardi in Studio 99 and a meet-and-greet with 630 CHED Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels

A behind-the-scenes tour of Rogers Place

A Loge Table for four people

A $250 food and beverage credit

A meet-and-greet with Leon Draisaitl, along with a signed jersey

Part of the initiative is a partnership with Safeway. The grocery chain announced a $10,000 donation to Edmonton’s Food Bank in a news release.

“When we heard there was a critical shortage, we didn’t hesitate to help put food on the table for our neighbours turning to the food bank this holiday season,” Renee Hopfner with Safeway said.

Fans unable to visit Ford Hall to make a donation can visit a local Safeway and make a donation at the checkout where 100 per cent of the funds will go to Edmonton’s Food Bank.