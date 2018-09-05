Edmonton’s Food Bank working to decrease waste while feeding more people

Edmonton’s Food Bank is attempting to keep food out of the landfills and put more on to the plates of those in need. The organization utilizes a number of programs that focus on decreasing wasted food in landfills, while serving clients.

“We take prepared and perishable foods from cafeterias, restaurants, and hotels and store it and then share it with our agency partners so they can feed their clients,” Samantha Potkins with the food bank said.

Second Helping, in partnership with Alberta Health Services, is one of those programs assisting the organization access extra meals since 2009.

“In the last three years, the program has diverted over 50,000 kilograms of food from the landfill.”

Potkins said it has made a fairly substantial impact with retail partners, as between 60 and 80 per cent of the food comes from the food industry.

“Much of it comes from seasonal products, over shipment or branding changes,” she said. “It won’t be put out on the shelves for consumers, but the product itself is entirely safe.

“Best-before dates are more an indicator of quality and freshness but not safety. It’s just maybe not the optimum colour or consistency, but it is still safe.”

If you’d like to donate to Edmonton’s Food Bank, it accepts non-perishable food within a year of its best before date.

“We ask that food past its best before date is donated directly to Edmonton’s Food Bank, so we can get it to our clients as soon as possible,” said Potkins.

The organization does not accept food that has expired.