5 injured in head-on collision in North Dumfries

Five people were sent to hospital following a head-on collision in North Dumfries on Saturday.

Police say the incident occurred on Dumfries Road at around 11:25 a.m. when one vehicle reportedly lost control, crossed the centre lane and struck another.

The five people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police closed the highway for several hours to investigate the collision.

They are still looking into the crash and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.

