Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

5 injured in head-on collision in North Dumfries

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 12:29 pm
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a head-on collision that took place on Saturday.
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a head-on collision that took place on Saturday. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Five people were sent to hospital following a head-on collision in North Dumfries on Saturday.

Police say the incident occurred on Dumfries Road at around 11:25 a.m. when one vehicle reportedly lost control, crossed the centre lane and struck another.

READ MORE: Province announces Cambridge North Dumfries Health Team

The five people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police closed the highway for several hours to investigate the collision.

READ MORE: Man, 22, killed after vehicle collides with hydro pole in North Dumfries

They are still looking into the crash and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeHead On CollisionNorth DumfriesNorth Dumfries crimeNorth Dumfries collisionNorth Dumfries crashDumfries RoadDumfries Road crashDumfries Road head-on collision
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.