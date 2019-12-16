Over $800 worth of toothbrushes stolen in Guelph: police

Guelph police say they are looking for two female suspects after $800 worth of electronic toothbrushes were stolen from a south end store.
The incident happened just after 2 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Stone Road and Scottsdale Drive.
Police said an employee saw the two suspects grab the toothbrushes and then run out of the store.
One of them was wearing a pink winter coat with fur trim and carrying a black purse, while the other was wearing a black coat and carrying a black and red bag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7138. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through their website.
This isn’t the first toothbrush theft Guelph has seen this year either.
Over $6,2000 worth of toothbrushes were stolen on March 25, but it’s unclear if the two incidents are connected.
