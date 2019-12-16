Over $800 worth of toothbrushes stolen in Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they are looking for two female suspects after $800 worth of electronic toothbrushes were stolen from a south end store.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Stone Road and Scottsdale Drive.

READ MORE: Police investigating after 19 puppies stolen from a barn near Guelph

Police said an employee saw the two suspects grab the toothbrushes and then run out of the store.

One of them was wearing a pink winter coat with fur trim and carrying a black purse, while the other was wearing a black coat and carrying a black and red bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7138. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through their website.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Stolen minivan full of ringette equipment returned to Guelph coach

This isn’t the first toothbrush theft Guelph has seen this year either.

Over $6,2000 worth of toothbrushes were stolen on March 25, but it’s unclear if the two incidents are connected.