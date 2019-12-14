Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after 19 puppies stolen from a barn near Guelph

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2019 11:49 am
Updated December 14, 2019 11:58 am
Police said officers were made aware of the theft Friday afternoon.
Police said officers were made aware of the theft Friday afternoon. Handout / OPP

ELORA, Ont. – Provincial police in southern Ontario say they’re investigating after 19 puppies were stolen from a barn.

Police say the incident happened on Friday at a rural property in Pilkington Township, just north of Guelph.

They say the owner had listed the puppies on an online classified ad before the theft.

READ MORE: Dog reportedly stolen from family near Mitchell: OPP

Investigators say the dogs were 10 weeks old.

There was a mix of three red and apricot golden doodles, four golden doodles and 12 black Lab shepherd doodle mixes.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in their investigation.

Police said the theft happened after the owner listed the puppies on an online ad.
Police said the theft happened after the owner listed the puppies on an online ad. Handout / OPP
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeOPPOntario Provincial PoliceTheftGuelphPuppiespuppies stolenPilkington TownshipPuppies Stolen Guelph
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.