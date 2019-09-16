Dog reportedly stolen from family near Mitchell: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police are on the lookout for an allegedly purloined pup that a Perth County family reported stolen last week.

On Sept. 11, police were called to a rural home on Line 39, just east of Mitchell, to deal with the reported theft of an Australian shepherd-border collie mix.

According to police, the family that owns the nine-month-old dog named Boots had noticed the pet’s absence two days prior.

Police say the family’s children were playing outside with Boots on the afternoon of Sept. 9. The children reportedly went inside for a moment before coming back out to see Boots had gone missing, police say.

Officers are continuing to investigate the disappearance of the black-and-white dog last seen wearing a blue collar.

Anyone with information on Boots’ whereabouts is asked to contact Perth County OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).