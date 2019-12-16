4 in custody after Sunday night Abbotsford stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Abbotsford say four people were arrested Sunday evening after a stabbing that left a man with non-life threatening injuries.

A release from Abbotsford Police said emergency crews were called to the 1900-block of Riverside Road just after 7 p.m. Sunday, where witnesses found a man laying on the roadway.

Patrol officers found the victim, an Abbotsford man in his 50s, suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police said four suspects — three women and one man — have been identified and taken into custody. They are all known to the victim.

Abbotsford PD are still investigating. If you have any information about the incident, you can call them at 04-859-5225 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

