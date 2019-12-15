Menu

festive giving

Bissell Centre overloaded with toy donations after social media call

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 15, 2019 5:03 pm
The Bissell Centre was overloaded with toy donations on Sunday, Dec. 15, after it put out a call on social media that it was low.
The Bissell Centre was overloaded with toy donations on Sunday, Dec. 15, after it put out a call on social media that it was low.

An Edmonton charity is praising the “amazing response” after it put a call out on social media for donations for its toy drive.

The Bissell Centre hosts its Festive Giveaway event every year, where parents from families in need can come in and “shop” for gifts for their children.

But on Dec. 13, just three days before the giveaway was set to kick off, the organization was still too low on toy donations.

\

After the social media call out, hundreds of Edmontonians responded and dropped off piles and piles of toys for the centre on Sunday.

“The response is amazing,” Scarlet Bjornson, Bissell Centre’s marketing and communications coordinator said. “Edmonton does this every year.

“You put a call out, and they’ll reach your demands. It’s wonderful.”

Scarlet Bjornson from the Bissell Centre said that she knew Edmontonians would step up to help.
Scarlet Bjornson from the Bissell Centre said that she knew Edmontonians would step up to help.

The centre has 177 families with 474 children expected for its Festive Giving event, which takes place from Dec. 16-18.

Gifts are accepted for children, from infants to 17 year olds.

“Christmas can be really isolating for people who are living in poverty,” Bjornson said. “This shows them the community is there for them and really cares.

“This really goes a long way.”

