Give Me Shelter all-day donation drive at Global Edmonton on Wednesday

Edmontonians have been donating gifts for women and children fleeing violence to Global Edmonton’s Give Me Shelter campaign since 2004, and on Wednesday, Global Edmonton is holding an all-day donation drive.

This holiday season, thousands of women and children will flee their homes to escape domestic violence and find a safe space at one of five participating Edmonton-area women’s shelters.

The Give Me Shelter campaign aims to make sure they have not only the essentials to survive but also some gifts to make the holiday season a little more enjoyable.

Donations are shared among WIN House, WINGS of Providence, A Safe Place, LaSalle Shelter and Lurana Shelter.

For years, Global Edmonton opened its doors for donations to be dropped off during the morning news and, in 2018, expanded the event to the daytime and evening hours as well.

On Wednesday, Global Edmonton will be open from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at 5325 Allard Way N.W., located north of 51 Avenue just off Calgary Trail on the city’s south side.

Global News personalities from television, radio and our Global 1 helicopter will be standing curbside to collect your donations.

Every donor will receive an entry for a chance to win one of two pairs of Celine Dion concert tickets.

The most needed items are:

Gift cards

Toiletries: deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrushes, body wash/soap, lotion, feminine hygiene products

Unwrapped gifts: toys for all ages and genders, gift sets for women, new pyjamas for kids

If you can’t make it on Wednesday, donations can be dropped off until Friday, Dec. 13 at Global News Edmonton or at any of these Royal Pizza or Shippers Supply locations:

Old Strathcona (10433 80 Ave.)

Blue Quill (290 Saddleback Rd.)

Mill Woods (2609 66 St. N.W.)

West End (9977 178 St.)

Ottewell (6120 90 Ave.)

Newcastle Centre (16721 127 St.)

Ellerslie (1214 101 St. S.W.)

Sherwood Park Baseline (590 Baseline Rd.)

Leduc (7712 Sparrow Dr.)

Spruce Grove (98 Longview Dr.)

Hys Centre (11010 101 St. N.W.)

Fort Saskatchewan (37 Westpark Blvd.)

Hamptons (20024 Lessard Rd.)

Edmonton South East (5219 47 St. N.W.)

Edmonton West (17808 116 Ave. N.W.)

Are you in an abusive relationship? If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

Otherwise, for help and information on how to safely leave, visit the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters website or call toll free 1-866-331-3933.