Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Surrey dies in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after getting struck by a vehicle while crossing a busy Surrey road Saturday night.

RCMP say the pedestrian was walking across Scott Road in the 7100-block intersection around 5:15 p.m. when he was hit by a northbound car.

He was rushed to hospital in serious condition and later died of his injuries, an RCMP spokesperson confirmed.

READ MORE: 2 pedestrian crashes weeks apart in Surrey intersection prompt calls for safety overhaul

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to assist police in their investigation and was later taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Scott Road northbound was closed for several hours overnight between 71 Avenue and 72 Avenue, while police investigated.

RCMP do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the collision, but are continuing to gather evidence and witness testimonies.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are using the incident to remind the public not to jaywalk in dark conditions, particularly during the longer nighttime hours in winter.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

1:48 Family speaks out about two serious accidents in same Cloverdale intersection Family speaks out about two serious accidents in same Cloverdale intersection