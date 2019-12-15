Menu

Surrey

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Surrey dies in hospital

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted December 15, 2019 3:58 pm
Police at the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian in Surrey on Dec. 14, 2019.
Police at the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian in Surrey on Dec. 14, 2019. Global News

A man is dead after getting struck by a vehicle while crossing a busy Surrey road Saturday night.

RCMP say the pedestrian was walking across Scott Road in the 7100-block intersection around 5:15 p.m. when he was hit by a northbound car.

He was rushed to hospital in serious condition and later died of his injuries, an RCMP spokesperson confirmed.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to assist police in their investigation and was later taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Scott Road northbound was closed for several hours overnight between 71 Avenue and 72 Avenue, while police investigated.

RCMP do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the collision, but are continuing to gather evidence and witness testimonies.

Police are using the incident to remind the public not to jaywalk in dark conditions, particularly during the longer nighttime hours in winter.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

