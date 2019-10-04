Surrey RCMP won’t face charges in death of pedestrian released from custody

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s police watchdog says it will not pursue charges against Surrey RCMP in connection to a collision that left a man dead last month.

The collision happened at the intersection of 152 Street and 56 Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.

According to the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), the victim had been released from custody at the Surrey RCMP detachment shortly before the collision.

READ MORE: IIO probing Surrey collision that killed pedestrian shortly after his release from custody

The IIO has a mandate to investigate any case of serious harm or death in which police action or inaction may have played a role.

In this case, no officer was directly involved in the fatal collision.

The IIO says the victim was arrested earlier on Sept. 14 and was held in a cell at the detachment for roughly five hours before being released at around 9:45 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Pedestrian killed in Newton on Saturday evening

Surveillance video presented as evidence showed the man appeared sober and was capable of caring for himself when he was released, the IIO says, adding RCMP released him “correctly.”

“Our investigation has determined that the male’s death did not arise from the actions of police,” the IIO said in a statement. “As a result, the investigation is being concluded at this point.”

Surrey RCMP had no comment on the case.

1:10 One person killed in multi-vehicle collision in Surrey One person killed in multi-vehicle collision in Surrey