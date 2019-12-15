Menu

NDG woman who embarked on ‘Fudge-A-Thon’ raised over $6K for charity

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted December 15, 2019 7:03 pm
Updated December 15, 2019 7:51 pm
Barbara Sidorowicz is pictured with Jonathan Asselin of Rénovations Nouvelle Vie (centre) and Alex Montagano of Restore Montreal (left) after they made their donation.
Barbara Sidorowicz is pictured with Jonathan Asselin of Rénovations Nouvelle Vie (centre) and Alex Montagano of Restore Montreal (left) after they made their donation. Courtesy Barbara Sidorowicz

Barbara Sidorowicz, an NDG woman who had humbly set out to raise a few hundred dollars for charity by making homemade fudge, has raised over $6,000.

It began when Sidorowicz set out to reach her small goal of making 100 pounds of fudge to raise money for local charities. Two local contractors then noticed what she was doing after seeing her Facebook post in a community group called NDG Living and challenged her mission.

Jonathan Asselin of Rénovations Nouvelle Vie and Alex Montagano of Restore Montreal challenged Sidorowicz to make another 100 pounds in one weekend. If she succeeded, they said they would buy it all for $1,000.

READ MORE: NDG woman embarks on ‘Fudge-A-Thon,’ makes 500 pounds of fudge for charity

Sidorowicz did succeed and raised that money — and much more. By Saturday afternoon she sold her last batch of fudge and had collected a total of $6,338 in less than three weeks, making a total of about 605 pounds of fudge.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m overwhelmed,” she told Global News on Sunday. “I had set out to make maybe $700 or $800.” Sidorowicz far outdid her original fundraising aim.

The NDG resident told Global News she plans on splitting up the funds to several local charities, including NDG’s Depot Community Food Centre, also known as the NDG Food Depot, and Project C.h.a.n.c.e., an organization that helps single mothers go back to school.

“I really don’t know why the community got together like it did,” said Sidorowicz . “But it’s been amazing, beyond my wildest dreams.”

–With files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez

NDG woman embarks on "Fudge-A-Thon," makes 500 pounds of fudge for charity
NDG woman embarks on “Fudge-A-Thon,” makes 500 pounds of fudge for charity
