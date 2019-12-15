RCMP seek help finding man reported missing from Colony Farm psychiatric hospital

RCMP are asking the public for help in finding a man reported missing from the Colony Farm Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam.
Sukhdev Singh Badyal was reported missing just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and is now wanted on a warrant of committal.
Coquitlam RCMP are warning the public not to approach Badyal if they see him, as he “may behave in a way that presents a risk to themselves or the public.”
Anyone who sees Badyal — described as a 47-year-old man, 5’11” tall and 215 pounds, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes — is asked to contact police immediately.
In March 2002, Badyal was arrested after a standoff with police at the Vancouver home he lived in with his mother and brother, during which he repeatedly threatened to kill the officers outside.
After he was charged with assault, uttering threats and mischief, he was found not criminally responsible by reason of mental disorder and was ultimately transferred to Colony Farm.
Before that incident, Badyal had served jail time for assault, carrying a concealed weapon and theft for various offences in the late 1990s in Vancouver, Langley and New Westminster.
He has faced additional charges of assault and uttering threats since his detention, most recently in May 2011.
