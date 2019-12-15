Menu

Crime

RCMP seek help finding man reported missing from Colony Farm psychiatric hospital

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted December 15, 2019 2:23 pm
Sukhdev Singh Badyal in a police handout photo.
Sukhdev Singh Badyal in a police handout photo. Coquitlam RCMP

RCMP are asking the public for help in finding a man reported missing from the Colony Farm Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam.

Sukhdev Singh Badyal was reported missing just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and is now wanted on a warrant of committal.

Coquitlam RCMP are warning the public not to approach Badyal if they see him, as he “may behave in a way that presents a risk to themselves or the public.”

READ MORE: Psychiatric patient who walked away from Colony Farm located after a week at large

Anyone who sees Badyal — described as a 47-year-old man, 5’11” tall and 215 pounds, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes — is asked to contact police immediately.

In March 2002, Badyal was arrested after a standoff with police at the Vancouver home he lived in with his mother and brother, during which he repeatedly threatened to kill the officers outside.

Story continues below advertisement

After he was charged with assault, uttering threats and mischief, he was found not criminally responsible by reason of mental disorder and was ultimately transferred to Colony Farm.

READ MORE: Coquitlam Forensic Psychiatric Hospital gets upgrades to combat violence against workers

Before that incident, Badyal had served jail time for assault, carrying a concealed weapon and theft for various offences in the late 1990s in Vancouver, Langley and New Westminster.

He has faced additional charges of assault and uttering threats since his detention, most recently in May 2011.

