New Saint John, N.B. fictional book a collection centered on city’s structures

Send this page to someone via email

A group of writers in Saint John who have formed their own publishing company have their first book now available.

“Houses in the Fog” is a collection of individual stories based around recognizable buildings within the city.

“When you walk down the street, you’ll see a house and everyone wonders ‘what’s going on in that house? That house is so unique,’” says Amanda Evans, contributing author and part of the Partridge Island Publishing team. “And in this book, we had the chance to create what’s going on.”

The stories are from a variety of genres – from romance to horror, she says.

“They are all a creation of fiction from our brains,” says Greg Abrams, another contributor. “So I couldn’t tell you where any of us came up with them.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a historic city like Saint John, the character of any number of properties could call out to a creative soul. One that Evans chose was the Anglin house, long-since demolished.

READ MORE: Saint John’s historic Anglin house demolished

“I lived on Waterloo Street for a number of years,” Evans says, “so every time I walked by I would stop.

“I am short, chunky and don’t fit into many groups and that house remind[ed] me of me.”

‘Houses in the Fog’ is the first in what the Partridge Island Publishing group hopes to see become an annual series.

READ MORE: Book highlights the fading beauty of abandoned prairie farm buildings

They also have plans to include a cookbook, tentatively titled ‘Flavours in the Fog’.

“We want to do a lot of things for when the tourists come in from the cruise ships, and things like that will give them a chance to taste the food that we eat around here,” explains Evans.

eBook versions of ‘Houses in the Fog’ can be purchased on Amazon.

6:31 Comedian sets out to finding his Canadian roots Comedian sets out to finding his Canadian roots