Noxious substance takes over London, Ont. apartment building, police evacuate

London Police were kept busy early Sunday morning as they were called out to an east end apartment building to deal with a noxious substance.

Police, Middlesex EMS, and the London Fire Department, including their Hazmat Team, arrived on scene around 2:10 a.m. to an apartment building located on Godfrey Drive.

Police say the noxious substance appeared to be contained to a single unit, but the entire building was evacuated for precautionary reasons.

One individual was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the harmful fumes.

Officers say at this point, there is no threat to the public and the investigation continues. They did not say what the substance was.

