Investigations

Noxious substance takes over London, Ont. apartment building, police evacuate

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted December 15, 2019 8:18 am
File photo.
File photo. 980 CFPL News

London Police were kept busy early Sunday morning as they were called out to an east end apartment building to deal with a noxious substance.

Police, Middlesex EMS, and the London Fire Department, including their Hazmat Team, arrived on scene around 2:10 a.m. to an apartment building located on Godfrey Drive.

Police say the noxious substance appeared to be contained to a single unit, but the entire building was evacuated for precautionary reasons.

One individual was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the harmful fumes.

Officers say at this point, there is no threat to the public and the investigation continues. They did not say what the substance was.

