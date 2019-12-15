Menu

WHL Roundup: Saturday, December 14, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2019 3:12 am

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. – Orrin Centazzo scored twice and Zane Franklin had three assists as the Kamloops Blazers defeated the Prince Albert Raiders 4-2 in Prince Albert on Saturday in Western Hockey League action.

Logan Stankoven and Ryan Hughes also scored for the Blazers (21-9-3), who are 6-0-3 in their last nine outings.

Brayden Watts and Evan Herman found the back of the net for the Raiders (20-8-4).

Dylan Garand made 25 saves for Kamloops as Carter Serhyenko turned aside 28 shots for Prince Albert.

HURRICANES 3 HITMEN 0

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Carl Tetachuk stopped all 31 shots his way, and the Hurricanes scored three times in the third period to topple Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

Dino Kambeitz, Logan Barlage and Alex Cotton supplied the Lethbridge (20-9-5) offence.

Brayden Peters kicked out 26-of-28 shots for the Hitmen (15-10-4).

OIL KINGS 7 TIGERS 1

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Josh Williams recorded two goals and two assists, while captain Scott Atkinson scored twice in Edmonton’s (22-6-7) rout over Medicine Hat (22-10-1). The Oil Kings have now gone unbeaten in regulation in their last eight games (7-0-1).

ROCKETS 5 WARRIORS 4 (OT)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Kaedan Korczak scored his second goal of the night 31 seconds into overtime to lift Kelowna (18-10-3) over the Warriors (10-17-2).

EVERETT 3 GIANTS 2

EVERETT, Wash. — Bryce Kindopp scored twice, including the winner and his league-leading 23rd of the season at 12:57 of the third period, as Everett (22-6-2) eked out a win over Vancouver (14-14-2).

COUGARS 4 ROYALS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Ilijah Colina scored a couple goals, including the winner at 6:17 in the third period, to help Prince George (7-20-4) end a six-game winless streak. With the win, the Cougars also snapped a 10-game losing streak against Victoria (16-10-2).

Story continues below advertisement

REBELS 3 BRONCOS 1

RED DEER, Alta. — Cameron Hausinger scored the first of the Rebels’ two third-period goals as Red Deer (12-17-3) handed Swift Current (6-22-1) its ninth consecutive loss.

CHIEFS 5 THUNDERBIRDS 2

KENT, Wash. — Adam Beckman recorded a hat trick and matched a career-high with five points in Spokane’s (18-9-3) victory over Seattle (10-17-3). The Chiefs have now won six in a row, marking their longest winning streak since the 2014-15 season (seven games).

WINTERHAWKS 8 AMERICANS 1

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Clay Hanus scored twice and was one of seven different Winterhawks who scored as Portland (22-6-3) won big against Tri-City (12-14-3) to earn their sixth consecutive win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
