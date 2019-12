Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating a stabbing in northeast Edmonton Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to a home near 118 Avenue and 61 Street around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police were told a group had gathered at the home when a fight broke out and one man was stabbed.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The person or people responsible were able to escape before police arrived.

No arrests have been made.