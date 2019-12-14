Kerfoot, Andersen power Maple Leafs past Oilers 4-1

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs powered their way to a 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Ilya Mikheyev, Frederik Gauthier and Mitch Marner also scored for the Maple Leafs (16-14-4), who have now won three of their last four games.

Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen made 36 saves to secure the win.

Alex Chiasson replied for the Oilers (18-13-4), who have now lost four in a row.

Toronto started the scoring five minutes into the opening period as Pierre Engvall made a nice feed through traffic from behind the net to Kerfoot, who blasted a shot up high past Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen, who was playing without his stick.

Maple Leafs defenceman Tyson Barrie left the game later in the period after blocking a shot and did not return.

Toronto took a 2-0 lead five minutes into the second frame. After getting a pair of big rebounds in front of the Edmonton net, Mikheyev slamed his fifth of the season into an empty cage.

The Oilers finally got on the board six minutes into the third period on the power play as Chiasson was sent in alone and was able to just sneak a backhand shot past Leafs goalie Andersen.

The Maple Leafs restored their lead with six minutes to play as Dmytro Timashov sprung Gauthier and he was able to wire a shot into the top corner.

Toronto put the game away with a empty net power play goal from Marner, his sixth of the season.

The Oilers begin a two-game trip in Dallas on Monday, while the Maple Leafs return home to face Buffalo on Tuesday.

Notes: It was the first of two games between the two teams this season, with the second taking place in Toronto on Jan. 6. The Leafs won both encounters last year… Toronto forward Gauthier returned to the lineup after being scratched the previous four games… Leafs forward Trevor Moore was expected to make a return but remained out, missing his 13th game with a shoulder injury. Also out for Toronto was Andreas Johnsson (leg). Out for Edmonton was defenceman Matt Benning (concussion).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2019.