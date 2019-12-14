QMJHL Roundup: Saturday, December 14, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

VAL-D’OR, Que. – Tyler Hinam scored at 1:29 of overtime as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies edged the Val-d’Or Foreurs 2-1 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Zachary Emond turned away 34 shots to help Rouyn-Noranda (18-12-3) win its third game in a row.

Olivier-Luc Hache also scored for the defending Memorial Cup champion Huskies while Justin Bergeron tacked on two assists.

Nicolas Ouellet found the back of the net for the Foreurs (14-13-5).

Jonathan Lemieux stopped 27 shots for Val-d’Or.

WILDCATS 3 TITAN 0

MONCTON, N.B. — Charles-Antoine Lavallee made 23 saves and Elliot Desnoyers scored the eventual winner in the first as the Wildcats (24-9-0) blanked Acadie-Bathurst (5-22-6).

TIGRES 4 ARMADA 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Felix Pare struck twice as the Tigres (11-17-7) erased an early 2-0 deficit with four straight goals to beat Blainville-Boisbriand (16-14-3).

OCEANIC 5 REMPARTS 3

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Cedric Pare broke a 3-3 deadlock at 4:29 of the third with his league-leading 31st goal of the season as the Oceanic (20-8-6) downed Quebec (13-19-1) to snap a three-game skid.

PHOENIX 3 CATARACTES 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Benjamin Tardif scored the winner with less than five to play in the third, and Thomas Sigouin made 30 saves as Sherbrooke (27-5-2) slipped past the Cataractes (18-14-0).

SAGUENEENS 2 DRAKKAR 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Alexis Shank made 29 saves and Justin Ducharme scored the eventual winner in the second as Chicoutimi (24-6-3) held on to beat the Drakkar (13-15-5) for its third straight win.

ISLANDERS 3 EAGLES 2 (OT)

CHARLOTTETOWN — Thomas Casey scored the winner while Matthew Welsh stopped 39 shots as the Islanders (20-12-4) dealt Cape Breton (17-13-3) its third loss in a row.

VOLTIGEURS 4 OLYMPIQUES 3

GATINEAU, Que. — Isiah Campbell’s second goal of the night broke a 3-3 tie at 17:01 of the third as Drummondville (21-13-0) handed the Olympiques (7-23-3) their 12th straight defeat.

SEA DOGS 4 MOOSEHEADS 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Nicolas Guay scored twice and Zachary Bouthillier turned aside 24 shots as the Sea Dogs (17-17-1) doubled up Halifax (15-15-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2019.