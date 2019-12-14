Contract dispute between Penticton man and construction company

Send this page to someone via email

A Penticton man and a local construction company are having a dispute over contractual agreements about a carriage home.

Kevin Buck says his new but unfinished carriage house is not what he asked and paid for.

Buck hired “The Radeck Group” to build a lane-way house for his daughter, behind his home on the 300 block of Scott Avenue.

Buck says once the house was close to being finished, he started noticing flaws. He says he asked about them — and he received quite the response.

“You owe us the rest of our money, and we’re not sending anyone back to your property until were paid,” said Buck.

In total, Bucks says there are 26 deficiencies with the carriage home including inadequate insulation, nails showing in the roof and loose side panels on the house.

“They never passed a single inspection the first time out,” Buck told Global News on Saturday.

Buck says while he does owe $5,000 more per the original agreement, the extra $30,000 owed is not right.

The original timeline for the project was supposed to be four months, Buck adds, but has stretched out for over a year.

When Global Okanagan reached out to the Radeck Group, they responded with a letter of comment.

“Mr. Buck again refused to pay his invoice as per contract,” the letter states. “The only way to protect ourselves as a builder in this situation is to not incur any more expenses by stopping work. The estimated amount of remaining work is $1,500 where Mr. Buck is owing over $30,000. On Oct 7, 2019.

“We have tried to compromise multiple times, and we have attempted to complete any deficiencies back in August. We just expect Mr. Buck to pay his invoice as per contract or to show a willingness to compromise.”

Currently, the project is on hold. Buck has refused to pay any more money while Radeck has refused to fix any of the deficiencies on the home.

