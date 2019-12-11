Public washroom closed due to extensive vandalism: City of Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Penticton says it has closed a public washroom near Okanagan Lake because of vandalism.

In a tweet, the city said it’s unknown when the washroom will open again as the damage is quite extensive.

Global News has reached out to the city for more information.

Please note that we’ve had to close down Okanagan Lake washrooms due to vandalism. It is unknown when the facility will open again as the damage is quite extensive. pic.twitter.com/rK2dFog52E — City of Penticton (@cityofpenticton) December 11, 2019

Three years ago, on Dec. 22 in 2016, the washroom building at Okanagan Lake Park was temporarily closed due to considerable damage from frozen pipes.

A portable washroom was placed in the southeast corner of the park, near Lakeshore Avenue, while repairs took place.