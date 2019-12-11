Menu

south okanagan

Public washroom closed due to extensive vandalism: City of Penticton

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 7:19 pm
The City of Penticton says a public washroom has been closed because of vandalism, and it’s unknown when it will reopen.
Google Maps

The City of Penticton says it has closed a public washroom near Okanagan Lake because of vandalism.

In a tweet, the city said it’s unknown when the washroom will open again as the damage is quite extensive.

Global News has reached out to the city for more information.

Three years ago, on Dec. 22 in 2016, the washroom building at Okanagan Lake Park was temporarily closed due to considerable damage from frozen pipes.

A portable washroom was placed in the southeast corner of the park, near Lakeshore Avenue, while repairs took place.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanaganpentictonVandalismsouth okanagancity of pentictonWashroomPublic Washroom
